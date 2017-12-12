Mumbai: 3,856 patients absconded from JJ Hospital since 2013
Mumbai: In a shocking revelation, a Right to Information (RTI) response showed that the authority and staff of the JJ Hospital have no clue about more than 3000 patients who have absconded from the hospital since 2013. The RTI response blames lethargy approach of hospital staff, security lapses and behaviour of doctors and nursing staff with the patients and their relatives.
According to the information provided by JJ hospital, of the 3,856 patients who went absconding, 2,841 were male and 1,015 female. “Around 311 were from the paediatrics department, including a mother and a newborn who absconded in 2014. The surgery and medicine departments had the maximum such patients,” the response to the RTI query revealed.
The data was accessed from major departments such as general medicine, paediatrics, gynaecology and obstetrics, psychiatry and orthopaedic departments. RTI activist Chetan Kothari, who had filed the query, said that there are no entry from the Discharge Against Medical Advice (DAMA) category where patients are relieved against the advice of treating physician, based on family’s demands.
Also Read: Mumbai: BMC to construct more guest houses in civic-run hospitals
“There is hardly any feedback mechanism in public hospitals, so there is no way to find out if patients were frustrated. It is surprising that patients would leave without taking a discharge summary,” added Kothari. The issue of absconding patients seems to be dogging civic hospitals too, even though the waiting time is relatively less. “An average of one patient goes missing from public hospitals daily,” said Dr Avinash Supe, Dean of KEM hospital.
As per the guidelines of the state government’s guidelines, disappearance of patients is immediately reported to the resident medical officer (RMO) of the certain department who, in turn, submits a formal police complaint regarding the matter with the local police station. While the data show complaints were duly forwarded to police officials, not a single person was traced back.
A senior doctor from the hospital said the major reason is they want to avoid paying money for certain tests during the surgery. “We follow all guidelines and our CCTV cameras keep a strict watch on entrance and exit of every ward,” said the official.
JUST ARRIVED
- Virushka Wedding: Virat, Anushka tie the knot in Italy, begin new innings
- Security beefed up in Chicago following New York explosion
- Gujarat Assembly Elections: PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi’s road shows in Ahmedabad for Tuesday cancelled
- Egyptian president stresses necessity to preserve Jerusalem status
- Ujjain: ‘Mahantai’ bestowed on saint Kashidas
EDITOR’S PICK
When will the rulers clamp down against the self-styled protectors of Hindu dharma?
When will this madness end? When will the rulers clamp down against the self-styled protectors of Hindu dharma? When can…
Looking beyond headline GDP numbers
Since the release of GDP data for the second quarter of FY 17-18 by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on…
Gujarat awaits period of sobriety
Mani Shankar Aiyar was a diplomat and, from all accounts, a rather good diplomat. But that was in the past.…
We sorely miss the old-school parliamentarians. They were wise, witty and humorous, and said what they wanted to in a…
The unfinished business of tax reform
India’s modern tax reform agenda was defined by the reports of two celebrated task forces, both chaired by Vijay Kelkar.…