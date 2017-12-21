Mumbai: 34-yr-old journalist files sexual harassment FIR

Mumbai: A second journalist, a 34-year-old lady working with a leading regional newspaper has filed a First Information Report (FIR) on Tuesday for alleged sexual harassment against Tushar Kharat, a journalist who worked in the same organisation.

A FIR has been filed under the provisions of “Sexual Harassment at Work Place and Sections Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty (Section 354), Sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment (Section 354(a)) and stalking (Section 354(d)).

This is the second FIR against Tushar Kharat for alleged sexual harassment. On Sunday, another 35-year-old journalist had filed a FIR for sexual harassment against Kharat.

Speaking to Free Press Journal, Vishal Saxena from Bhave and Company who is representing the victim,”We have registered a FIR against Kharat at Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg police station. Our client has full faith in the police and we are waiting for them to take an action. We have produced the required evidences to the police. I cannot disclose the sequence of events as of now.”

According to an official statement issued by Bhave and Company, “The newspaper had constituted an Internal Complaints Committee. However, the constitution of the Internal Complaints Committee, its working, its functioning and its response to my client’s and her complaint were not in accordance with the law /and or principles of natural justice.”

The complainant’s husband and her entire family have supported her because of which she gathered the courage to file a FIR.

Neelam Gorhe, a Shiv Sena leader raised the issue at the Nagpur assembly, “The victim had to quit the organisation since she was harassed by Kharat. The police should investigate if more victims have been harassed by Kharat. A committee should be set up for conducting the inquiry.”