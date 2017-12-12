Mumbai: 31 students from BMC schools to represent India at International Finance Olympiad

Mumbai: Thirty-one students of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools have been selected to compete at the International Finance Olympiad (IFO) at the regional level. These students of Class 8 and 9 are being specially trained to represent India in the Olympiad which is an international test to enhance knowledge of Finance and Economic sector.

These students have been selected out of 161 students of all civic-run schools of Mumbai who appeared for the test at the district level. After clearing the district level, now these 31 students will appear for the regional level test on December 13 at RBK School, Bhayandar. Once they are qualified in the regional round they will then represent India and compete at the international level.

The civic education department initiated this programme to enhance knowledge of students in finance, accounts and economic sector. Mahesh Palkar, Education officer of BMC, said, “Finance and economy are the most important sectors of our country in the current time. Our students need to understand this sector in order to help growth of our country. This Olympiad will help enhance knowledge of students in these fields.”

Students and teachers are being trained in terms of preparation for this examination. Professional trainers from EduCo, an international organisation, are being hired to help students and teachers with the preparation. Out of 31 students, 17 are from Class 8 and 14 are from Class 9.

The examination at regional level will consist of a written test, crossword method and audio/visual round which will be of 30 minutes, 15 minutes and 25 minutes respectively. In addition, there is negative marking in this examination so students will have to careful and cautious while attempting questions.

Along with IFO, students are also preparing for Mathematics, English and Science Olympiad. Palkar added, “We aim to provide an opportunity for our students to compete at international level and represent India. These Olympiads improve their skills, strengthen their basics and add to their knowledge and learning. It is a step to go beyond basic class curriculum and academic syllabus.”