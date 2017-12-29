Mumbai: 30,000 policemen to be deployed across city on New Year’s Eve

Mumbai: On New Year’s Eve 30,000 policemen will be deployed as part of the special bandobast: these will include apart from the usual men in khaki, the State Reserve Police Force, the Quick Response Team, the Riot Control Police, the Bomb Detection and Disposal squads, the Home Guards and the traffic police.

The Anti-Terror cells and the Mumbai crime branch will monitor activity across the city. There will be a close monitoring of people who leave or forget objects in public places. Likewise, the Mumbai traffic police has been briefed to ensure that strict action is taken, especially in drink and drive cases.

Deputy Commissioner of Police rank officers will be deployed at crowded places like Marine Drive, Juhu Chowpatty, Gateway of India and Madh Island to monitor the bandobast and naka-bandi in these areas. Special women squads will be alert for any untoward incidents.

Deepak Devraj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) and Mumbai police spokesperson said, “We have already started combing operations for history-sheeters. The Gateway of India, the Marine Drive, Chowpatty, Juhu Chow-patty, Madh Island and Gorai have been identified as sensitive spots.

The movements will be monitored through CCTV cameras. Our teams will keep a tab on pubs and hotels as well. Permissions have been granted for boat parties. Coastal security, too, has been briefed up. Flying objects and flying Chinese lanterns have been banned. Strict action will be taken against drink and drive offenders.”

Police dog squads will also be on the stand by. “There is no special terror alert for Mumbai. However, the Anti-Terrorist Squads and Mumbai crime branch will be on a routine alert,” he added. The police have briefed organisers and owners of pubs, bars and hotels, especially where rave parties are held. There has been a big haul of drugs worth Rs 20 crores this year. Every year, drugs worth nearly Rs 3 crores to Rs 4 crores are seized in the run up to the New Year.

Citizens can approach police on Mumbai twitter handle to register complaints. The leaves of all policemen has been cancelled. There is no entry for vehicles at Taj Hotel and Radio Club from December 31 noon till 6 am on January 1. There will also be a bar on parking at National Centre for Performing Arts at Nariman Point and at Worli seaface on New Year’s eve.