Mumbai: 30-year-old physiotherapist pricked by needle outside JJ Hospital

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, which has raised concerns about security in State-run hospitals, a physiotherapist was pricked by a needle in the hands of a drug addict. The incident occurred at Sir Jamshedji Jeejeebhoy Hospital in broad daylight on Wednesday and a police complaint was filed at JJ Marg Police Station.

This incident has once again raked up the issue of lack of security for doctors, given that the government had beefed up the security at all hospitals earlier this year. Colleagues said that the incident took place just as the doctor was about to enter the hospital at around 10.30am. “She was outside the Out Patient Department (OPD) building of the hospital when a man suddenly pricked her with a needle and disappeared. She was so shocked by the incident that she couldn’t raise an alarm or get hold of the individual,” said the colleague.

A senior doctor said that such attacks have created an atmosphere of fear outside hospital premises, because in the past such attacks in local trains came with stickers proclaiming, ‘Welcome to the HIV Family.’

A senior doctor from the hospital said that the disaster management department of the BMC and the JJ Marg Police Station were alerted about the incident. “There was no major injury but since the needle could be infected, the victim was rushed to ART centre for primary treatment. We are investigating the matter,” said the doctor.

Shirish Gaikwad, Senior Police Inspector from JJ Marg Police station, said that they could not lodge a formal complaint since the victim did not return to the police station after informing them about the incident. “We have called the victim again to the police station once she is conscious, so that she can tell us about the incident. We will lodge a complaint and investigate the matter by examining possible CCTV footages at the site,” said Gaikwad.

“We could not get footage of the incident, although there is a camera at the doorstep of the hospital. Such incidents need to be checked as any malicious attacker could inject a harmful drug which can also include AIDS-causing virus. The doctor, who had come to my office for help, collapsed right outside the office and we had to take her to the hospital on a wheelchair,” said assistant commissioner of B ward.

Recently a similar case was reported when a 49-year-old woman from Badlapur claimed to have been punctured by a needle that left her arm numb for days together. The incident, which took place at Dadar station during the evening rush hour on November 2, has shaken the commuter. She is living in the dread of having contracted a deadly infection.