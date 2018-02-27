Mumbai: 30-year-old man held for attempting to murder his wife in Mankhurd

Mumbai: The Mankhurd police have arrested a 30-year-old man for attempting to murder his wife at Mankhurd railway station. The accused and his wife have been staying separately for the past two months since they are not getting along with each other.

The incident occurred on Monday morning at 7:15 am, at Mankhurd railway station. Shubhangi Ingle was assaulted by her husband Vijay near a taxi stand at Mankhurd railway station. Vijay followed his wife at the station and attacked her with a blade from behind. The locals who witnessed the incident made a phone call to the police and informed them about the incident.

The victim Shubhangi sustained stab injuries on her neck and back. She was immediately rushed to Lokmanya Tilak hospital at Sion. Vijay is a resident of Zakir Hussain nagar at Deonar. According to Shahaji Umap, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 6, “Since last two months, the victim was staying separately from her husband at Annabhau Sathe nagar at Govandi along with her parents. The accused used to torture his wife and used to beat her up and fight often. We have recorded the statements of the eye-witnesses. Vijay has been arrested from Govandi railway station on Monday evening.”

Shubhangi’s condition is said to be stable. She works as a sweeper at the State Bank of India at Vashi. The accused Vijay works at a salesman Reliance store at Vikhroli.