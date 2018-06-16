Mumbai: 30-year-old man arrested for harassing well-known Marathi TV actress

A 30-year-old man was arrested for harassing a well-known Marathi TV actor, the accused has allegedly sent her 40 emails with objectionable messages. The accused through email also made requests for meeting her so he could propose.

According to Mid-Day, the Marathi TV actor filed a complaint at Sahar police against the accused who has been sending her obscene emails since May 31. The accused has been identified as being identified as Sarang Joshi (30), he works as an administrative executive with a builder in Kolhapur. The accused was a fan of the actor and wanted to meet her. He got the actor’s email address from her Instagram profile and started writing to her. The accused apparently wanted to meet her and propose to her. Sarang Joshi also shared his name, mobile number and requested her to contact him.

The Sahar police have registered a case under Section 509 (harassment) of the IPC, along with the IT Act. Even after filing a complaint the actress received two more emails from Joshi. After the complaint was filed the police acted swiftly and traced the accused to Kolhapur, and was arrested there on June 14. After arresting him he was brought to Mumbai. Sarang Joshi has confessed to his crimes and was sent to jail yesterday.