Mumbai: 30 students suffer from food poisoning after mid-day meal at Jogeshwari

Mumbai: Over 30 students of Balvikas Vidya Mandir School at Jogeshwari suffered due to food poisoning on Wednesday after consuming mid-day meal provided by Safai Mahila Sanstha. Students started vomiting after eating Khichdi and were rushed to Kokan hospital, Jogeshwari for treatment.

The incident occurred after the morning break when students of Class 5 to 7 consumed their mid-day meals provided to them. Around 22 students started experiencing stomach ache, vomiting and felt uneasy. Parents, teachers along with members of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) rushed the children to the hospital for immediate treatment. All the students were given a dose of glucose to gain energy.

Members of DYFI stated, it is a private aided school, which has failed to give priority to the quality of mid-day meals. Sanjeev Shamanthul, member of DYFI, said, “Fortunately, the students are not in danger and it was not a major incident. However, schools should focus on the quality of food provided to children. We cannot take any risks in future and such an incident cannot be repeated.”

Parents mentioned they were shocked to witness this sudden situation. A parent said, “Some students returned home after school and then started experiencing acute stomach ache. We then took all the affected children to the hospital.”

Teachers and school staff went to the hospital along with the police to resolve this issue. The hospital officials mentioned students were fine health wise and could be discharged by late evening same day. While, police investigating is going on as education officers from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are trying to find the cause of the issue. The food sample has been sent to forensic laboratory for testing.