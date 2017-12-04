Mumbai: 30 Maharashtra Congress leaders back Rahul Gandhi as party president

Mumbai: Led by former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan, 30 Maharashtra Congress leaders on Sunday proposed the nomination of party vice president Rahul Gandhi for the post of party president.

This proposal comes days after Maharashtra Congress secretary Shehzad Poonawalla called the election process “rigged”, citing he had the information that the delegates, who were going to vote for the party president election, were fixed.

Meanwhile, the proposal was signed by Ashok Chavan, Sushil Kumar Shinde, Patangrao Kadam, Naseem Khan and others. It will be sent to the Central Election Committee conducting the AICC president post elections. The process for the election began with a notification on November 30.

The last date for filing nominations is December 4 and Rahul Gandhi is also expected to file his nomination on the same day. The final list of the candidates contesting the election will be published on December 11. As many as 10 Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders had, on December 3, signed a proposal for the nomination of Rahul Gandhi as the party president.