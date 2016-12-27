Mumbai: 30 kg gold jewellery stolen from branch of gold loan company

Mumbai: The Ulhasnagar police registered a case of theft after 30 kilograms of gold jewelry worth Rs. 9 crore was stolen from Manappuram Gold Finance’s Shankar Krupa palace branch at camp number 4 in Ulhasnagar on Monday afternoon.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Sunil Bharadwaj, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ulhasnagar region, “The robbers had dug a three-feet deep hole in the wall to enter the branch. We are suspecting the involvement of the security guard of the building

because he went missing soon after the incident took place. There is no footage of CCTV cameras since the wires had been disconnected. We shall be interrogating the staff. The robbery seems to be carried out in a professional way.”

The incident came to light after a staff member opened the branch office on Monday morning and found all the jewelry missing and a hole dug in the wall. The staff immediately alerted the police through a phone call at the police station.

“ A team has been formed to nab the thieves. The matter is being further investigated,” added Bharadwaj.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against unknown persons under Section 378 (theft) and Section 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.