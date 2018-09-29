Mumbai: 3 women corporators rank top on Praja report card

Mumbai: Praja Foundation, a Mumbai based Non-Governmental Organisation(NGO) released the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) councillors work report card on Friday. In the report card, interestingly first three top ranks have been attained by women councillors – Kishori Pednekar, Sweta Koregaonkar and Priti Satam.

Seven councillors from Shiv Sena have made it to the top ten councillors list. Kishori Pedenekar from Sena, of Worli ward has secured the first rank in the Praja report card for the year 2018. Apart from this, in the 13 non-active corporators list, who have not asked a single question, four corporators from Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Kesharben Patel and Murji Patel (both husband and wife) and two Sena corporators, along with one each from Congress, All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslim League and one from Nationalist Congress Party are lowest in rank.

The report card made by the NGO gave scores based on different parameters which include criminal records, performance, attendance in the civic committee meetings, number of questions raised, participation in the discussions held, quality of questions asked, accessibility, utilisation of budget, educational qualification, income tax reports, and the perception or impression of the people in the elected ward towards the councillors. The report card is prepared every year by Praja, as an effort towards holding elected representatives accountable by encouraging healthy competition amongst councillors.