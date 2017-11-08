Mumbai: 3 students knocked down by speeding tempo in Malad, one is dead

Mumbai: A 13-year-old girl student died and three other minors were injured after they were hit by a speeding tempo in Malad (West) on Tuesday morning. The tempo initially hit a stationary auto, veered out of control and then ran over the children. Police said the deceased, Muskan Memon, was the only child of her parents. Malwani police said that Memon was living with her parents in Malwani and was studying in standard VI of a BMC-run school in the same area.

Her friends — Neha Menali (13), Bhupendra Menali (9) and Kamal Menali (12) — were seriously injured in the accident. The seriously injured students cried out in pain but the locality youths were busy taking selfies at the accident site, said an eyewitness, “Then two youths came forward and tried to stop vehicles to ferry the injured students to the nearby Atlantis hospital; however none stopped. Eventually, they managed to get an auto-rickshaw.”

A Malwani-based Atlantis hospital spokesperson told the Free Press Journal that Memon succumbed to her injuries; her body was later sent to Bhagwati hospital for post-mortem examination and a detailed report is awaited. An Atlantis hospital doctor said, “Muskan died of brain haemorrhage during treatment. Out of the trio, Neha’s condition is still serious and though conscious, she bled internally through her ear. Another student, Bhupendra, his relatives informed, is suffering from cancer and suffered injuries to his chin and lower part of the thigh. We have applied a plaster to Kamal’s left leg.”

All the three injured students have been shifted to civic-run KEM hospital where they are recuperating. The police said all the students were in their school uniforms and walking towards the school on Marve Road in Malwani, early morning. After the accident, tempo driver Pappu Kumar Pandey (32) fled from the spot leaving the vehicle behind. The Malwani police seized the tempo and sent it to the Regional Transport Officer to check if it had any mechanical fault.