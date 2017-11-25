Mumbai: 3 quacks arrested in Kurla after death of a youth

Mumbai: Three quacks have been arrested on Friday by the police for administering drugs which resulted into the death of a youth.

Pradeep Anand Jadhav (25) died on November 8 after being treated by the boogus doctors. Later, an FIR was registered against the accused Zahir Bashir Ahmed Shaikh (36), Farman Ali Zaheed Hussain Beig (21) and Asif Hussain Ahmed Shaikh (47) for culpable homicide not amounting to murder (Section 304) and cheating (Section 420) of the IPC and prohibition of medical practice by persons not allowed to practice (Section 33) and prohibition against addition of any title, description etc. (Section 36) of Maharashtra Medical Act,1961.

Zaheer was operating under the name of Dr.Kripashankar Ramnaresh Mishra at Kranti Ayurvedic clinic at Barve Marg near Badi Masjid at Kurla (E). Farman Ali was operating under the name of Dr. Ansari at a private clinic at shop number 133 at Acharya Marg, Chembur while Asif was practicing under a clinic in Chembur under the fake name Dr .Arshad A.Jafferi.

Based on a tip-off, the police dispatched a team and raided the premises at Nehru Nagar, Govandi, Tilak Nagar and Mankhurd. The police had sent bogus patients during the raid. The accused used to administer Unani medicines to the patients. According to Shahaji Umap, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 6), “The three accused have been arrested. They did not have the required degrees to practice as a doctor as claimed by them.”