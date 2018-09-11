Mumbai: 3 Navy sailors save man from drowning in Arabian Sea at Marine Drive   

Mumbai: Three Navy sailors saved a man from drowning in the Arabian Sea off Marine Drive here, an official said Tuesday. The sailors were visiting the Marine Drive Sunday night when they noticed people gathered at a spot nearby, the official said.

“On reaching the spot, they observed a man drowning around 150 metres from the shore. His arms flailed as he sought to maintain his balance and struggled to stay afloat,” the official said.

Without wasting a moment, the sailors jumped into the water and pulled him out, the official said. The man was administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation and after he regained consciousness, the sailors handed him over to police. The sailors were identified as Akash, Dhananjay and Vishwakarma. “Their selfless and prompt act of bravery is in keeping with the finest traditions of the Indian Navy,” a Defence release said.