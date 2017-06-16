Mumbai: 3 more H1N1 deaths, infection is spreading in the city

The H1N1 infection is spreading in Mumbai and now has claimed 3 lives in the last 15 days or so. This year the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has recorded 117 cases, it was zero cases last year in comparision. Taking preventive measures the BMC has asked the people to be extra cautious, keep the patient in isolation in case any symptoms are spotted and follow the basic etiquette while sneezing controlling the spread of infection.

Recently three senior citizens have fallen prey to this infectious disease in the western suburbs. According to the India Express one was the 74-year-old Parkinson’s patient was suffering from fever and cough for a week. He passed away on Tuesday due to acute respiratory syndrome and H1N1 infection.

The second casualty was a 75-year-old Andheri West resident who suffered from uncontrolled diabetes, hypertension and heart ailment that worsened his condition. “He was admitted to a private hospital and then transferred to MCGM hospital on June 7,” said a civic official. The man succumbed to respiratory distress Tuesday.

The third death was also reported from Andheri, from Gundavali Hill. A 63-year-old man passed away on June 7. According to his family, he had travelled to Devgad and Sindhudurg region and fallen ill shortly after returning home.

According to Dr Minni Khetarpal, Deputy Executive Health Officer, BMC, a survey was carried out in the neighbourhoods of all deceased patients. “We covered 1,680 houses and a population of 8,246 people. Since January 1, 690 pregnant women have been vaccinated against H1N1 as precaution,” she said in a statement. Healthcare workers, pregnant women and those with diabetes and hypertension fall in the high risk category of catching this infection.

There have been 1,315 H1N1 cases this year already with 240 people losing lives. In 2015, Mumbai recorded 3,029 H1N1 cases and 52 deaths. The epidemic slowed down in 2016 with only 3 cases and no deaths.