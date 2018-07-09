Mumbai: 3 MBA students stabbed outside club in Vile Parle

Mumbai: Three MBA students were allegedly stabbed by three people in Mumbai on Sunday. The incident occurred outside Club Sirkus, Hotel Sahara Star in Vile Parle east. The hotel is situated near the domestic airport. According to police, the students had been involved in a conflict with a bouncer inside the club, later, some youngsters who were from their college, joined the fight.

The victims, Mohammed Tariq Ejaz, Jigar Dhamin and Owais Siddiqi, all Nagpada residents, study at Hinduja College of Commerce, Girgaum. They were attacked by some other youngsters of their college, who were present inside the club during the time of fight.

According to Airport police, Mohammed entered Sirkus Club with three other people at around 12:30 pm. The other three were identified as Harshal, Salman and Rahul. Salman got into an argument with bouncers at the pub. The pub manager tried to intervene but later more youngsters who had been witnessing the fight joined it.

“Some youths who turned out to be from the same college as Mohammed joined the argument, claiming they were the ‘bhais’ of the pub. As the fight escalated, the pub management asked them to leave,” said Mohammed’s uncle Rizwan Khan, whose wife is a former corporator from Kamathipura.

Three more friends of Mohammed joined the fight. One of the accused, Mooin Patthan, said that he would bring more youths and weapons, and left. When Mohammed, Jigar and Owais tried to re-enter the pub, Patthan stabbed Mohammed in the neck. While trying to save their friend, Owais also suffered injuries to his left hand, and Jigar was stabbed on his left shoulder. The three were admitted to VN Desai Hospital. Jigar received 36 stitches, Owais 7 and Mohammed eight stitches.

Later, the police registered a case for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means and detained one person, Raees Machiwala. We are searching for Moin Patthan and Mustaffa, both residents of Dongri, for stabbing the three,” said an official from Airport police station.