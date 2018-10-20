Mumbai: 3 injured as fuel tank of autorickshaw explodes in Kandivali

Mumbai: At least three persons were injured when the fuel tank of an autorickshaw suddenly exploded while it was being refuelled at a CNG station in Kandivali West here on Saturday morning, police said. The incident took place at the HPCL’s CNG station near Milap Cinema on the busy S.V. Road, around 8 a.m.

The fuel tank of a new autorickshaw MH-47-C-2747 burst when it was being refuelled, injuring three persons including two autorickshaw drivers. Those injured are Anil Shivram More, 57, Sohail Kamal Shaikh, 57, and Shailesh K. Tiwari, 25. The condition of at least two has been described as critical. They have been rushed to the Tunga Hospital nearby and police are investigating the cause of the blast with specialized experts joining the probe. The autorickshaws and pump properties also suffered damages from the explosion.