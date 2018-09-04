Mumbai: 3 held over Kiki challenge, court says act was for publicity

Mumbai: A man who had performed Kiki challenge in a stationary local train at the CSMT here was among the three persons arrested Tuesday by the RPF, an official said. The video of the performance was uploaded on Youtube on July 29 this year.

A railway court let off the trio, who were booked under provisions of the Railways Act, stating that their act was only aimed at garnering “immediate publicity” and that they were unmindful of its legal consequences. The trio are identified as Surah Gautam (23), Abdul Kadar Yusuf (22) and Kanhaiya Kumar (23). However, the RPF official didn’t disclose the name of the man who had actually performed the stunt.

Kiki challenge involves getting in and out of a running vehicle while dancing on the road next to it. The challenge involves performing dangerous stunts. “Initially, correspondence was made with the cyber crime cell at the BKC to provide the IP address of the suspect who had uploaded the video, but we did not receive any help.

“After that, we activated our sources and finally we picked all of them from Dharavi in Central Mumbai Tuesday,” an RPF (Railway Protection Force) inspector told PTI. In the video, a youngster was seen dancing in a stationary train, getting down and dancing on the platform at the CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) and hopping back into the train.

“First we verified the video in which the youth was performing a stunt, as part of the Kiki challenge performed in the train between platform numbers 3 and 4,” he said. The trio were booked under sections 145 B (indecency or nuisance), 147 (entering railway premises or damaging property) and 156 (performing stunts) of the Railway Act.

In his order, metropolitan magistrate Vinay Muglikar said the accused had performed the act unmindful of the fact that they are violating the provisions of the law, which is punishable under the Railways Act. The accused trio prayed leniency on the ground of their young age. One of the them is pursuing his studies, as per the order.

“It appears from the conduct that they have done this act for immediate publicity. A trend is developing wherein if anybody wants to gain publicity then he/she has to do something different. The accused have fallen to such trend,” it stated.

The judge stated that the trio are repenting and that they have prepared a video clip “showing their remorse in the form of an unconditional apology”. “The trio have contended that they will prepare an awareness video so that people desist from performing the dangerous Kiki challenge,” the magistrate said.

The accused have been directed to do the needful to make public aware about the the potential danger the Kiki challenge poses and how it violates law. Meanwhile, in a similar incident, a railway court in Maharashtra’s Palghar district has ordered three persons to clean Vasai railway station for three consecutive days for posting their video of performing the Kiki challenge on a moving train.