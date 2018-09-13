Mumbai: 3 held for chain, bag-snatching

Mumbai: Dindoshi police have apprehended three persons for chain/bag snatching. The trio worked in a group to commit the crime with one autorickshaw driver looking for bait and the other two following the rickshaw on a motorcycle.

According to sources, the accused trio targeted the victims wearing heavy gold jewellery, where the autorickshaw driver, identified as Mohd. Majid Nizamuddin Khan (32), would approach them for a ride home. After finding a good target, the rickshaw driver would signal the other two, Mohd Azad Imtiyaz Shaikh (35) and Iqbal Abbas Shaikh (31), by honking twice.

Upon getting the signal, the bikers would follow the rickshaw, where Khan would slow down the vehicle in a secluded area, giving access to the bikers to snatch the bag or chain. After the snatching, the victim would find itself in a tricky situation, and get out of the vehicle to get a hold of the bikers. Taking the advantage of the frenzy, Khan would then speed up the rickshaw and flee from the spot.

The police found this pattern in Samata Nagar area in Kandivali and Dindoshi area of Goregaon, based on which they scoured through the CCTV footage of adjoining areas to nab the accused. Acting on a tip-off, the Dindoshi police laid a trap and planted a cop in plain clothes, in Goregaon east area. As per the modus operandi followed by the accused trio, Khan approached him and the trio was apprehended.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the motorcycle used by Shaikh brothers was stolen from Saki Naka. In addition, the motorcycle also had a bogus number plate. Investigation further revealed, several cases were registered against the trio at Samata Nagar, Deonar, Saki Naka and Andheri police stations.

Dindoshi police booked them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code that pertains to theft, robbery, chain snatching and common intention. The police also seized the two vehicles used in the crime, the auto rickshaw – MH 02 EW 6775 and a Pulsar 220 bike- MH 03 BZ 2750 from the accused.