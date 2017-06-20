Bhojpuri actress suicide: Worried parents informed Mumbai police after calls went unanswered

Mumbai: A 29-year-old Bhojpuri actress, Anjali Srivastava, committed suicide at her rented accommodation in Andheri suburb of Mumbai on Monday afternoon. No suicide note was recovered. Mumbai police spokesperson Dr Rashmi Karandikar said she was found hanging by her saree from the ceiling fan at her flat number 501, in Parimal Society at Andheri (West).

Sources added that her parents were trying to contact her on mobile phone but their calls went unanswered. They informed Mumbai police and gave her address.

“A police team reached the address given by Srivastava’s parents. Her flat was locked. Her landlord had a duplicate key through which the main door was opened and they saw her hanging from the ceiling fan,” said Karandikar. Her body was lowered with the help of locals and sent to nearby hospital where she was declared dead before admission. The autopsy was conducted at RN Cooper hospital in Vile Parle (West).

The zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Paramjit Singh Dahiya said, “We are waiting for the post-mortem report.” Mumbai police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and informed her parents in Allahabad. Her parents are on the way to Mumbai. Sources have revealed that Srivastava’s parents were not happy with her profession and wanted her to change it. Further investigations are on.