Mumbai: 27-year-old medical student in coma, after teacher knocks her down at Marine Drive

A tragic event took place near Marine Drive when a 27-year-old medical girl student, was on her to attend her brother’s convocation ceremony, was hit by a speeding car. After the incident, the girl was rushed to the hospital, and since then she has been in a coma.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the driver was identified as Shikha Jhaveri, a teacher by profession, and Nepean Sea Road resident. Jhaveri tried to flee from the spot, after knocking down 27-year-old Dipali Lahamate (victim), but was chased down by a biker, and police detained her. Dipali Lahamate, who hails from Aurangabad, was a dental student at Nair Hospital and lived in a hostel in Currey Road.

Dipali had reached Marine Drive around 3.30 pm and was on her way to the police gymkhana to attend the convocation ceremony of a brother, Abhinay, who had completed his MBBS. 43-year-old Yezei Driver, a Tardeo resident, told Mirror, “The vehicle slammed into the pedestrian with such force that the woman, who was walking on the zebra crossing, was thrown up in the air and landed on the car’s windshield. The driver didn’t stop and kept going. Noticing that the victim was losing a lot of blood, I asked the people gathered there to take her to the hospital. Then I gave chase to the car.”

Finally after chasing Jhaveri, Yezei managed to stop her by blocking the car’s path. When questioned why she was running away, Jhaveri said as her daughter started panicking she kept on driving. Later, police reached the spot and detained Jhaveri.

Abhinay, Dipali’s brother, told Mumbai Mirror, “I was waiting for my sister to reach the ground for my convocation ceremony when I received the call about the accident. I rushed to the hospital where doctors informed me that she has lost a lot of blood and may suffer permanent damage due to the accident.”

An FIR was registered against Jhaveri by Marine drive police under sections 279 (rash driving) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act. Jhaveri was arrested and granted bail. In meanwhile, Dipali was initially rushed to Bhatia Hospital and later shifted to JJ Hospital. She is still said to be in a coma.