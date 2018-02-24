Mumbai: 27-year-old man arrested for raping junior Bollywood artist

Mumbai: The Mumbai crime branch unit 12 have arrested a 27-year-old habitual offender on Friday for raping a junior Bollywood artist. The accused has been identified as Pradeep Premnarayan Tiwari alias Chintu (27), a resident of Rawalpada at Dahisar (E).

The incident occurred in the early hours on January 12. The 31-year-old complainant had gone for a shoot to Vasai. She took a rickshaw from Vasai to Dahisar Check Naka. Later, she took a lift from the accused near Dahisar check naka and requested Tiwari to drop her to Vile Parle railway station.

However, instead of dropping her at the Dahisar railway station, Tiwari took her near Ashokvan parking stand at Dahisar and raped her. Tiwari threatened the victim, punched on her face and assaulted her with stones. After returning home, the complainant narrated the whole episode to her mother.

The victim went to Cooper Hospital for a medical examination and treatment. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Dahisar police station. Based on a tip-off, Tiwari was nabbed from Ashokvan rickshaw parking stand at Dahisar (E).

According to police sub-inspector Atul Awhad, crime branch unit 12, “During interrogation, Tiwari has confessed to the crime. The accused is a habitual offender and has been arrested earlier for nine offences registered at the Dahisar police station. After the incident, when the victim had visited Bangalore for work on February 12, she had received a phone call from Tiwari. We tracked his location and arrested him from Dahisar. He has been handed over to the Dahisar police station.”

Tiwari was earlier arrested for theft (Section 379), punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment (Section 511), voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means. (Section 323 and 324), common intention (Section 34), gang-rape (Section 376(d)) and Section 376 (g)), lurking house-trespass or house- breaking (Section 454 and Section 457), theft in dwelling house (Section 380), common intention (Section 34), word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman (Section 509), common intention (Section 34) and possession or sale of drugs (Section 8 c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.