Mumbai: 26/11 victim finally gets some help, will shift to Rajasthan soon

Mumbai: For many 26/11 is just be a date, but for the victims of the terror attack it is a life time of memories which will haunt them. But what hurts them the most is the promises made by the authorities right after the attack that weren’t fulfilled.

An Non-Governmental Organisation, which has now stepped forward after reading an article has decided to give one such victim financial aid for the rest of her life. They though have asked her and her family to move to Rajasthan. Devika Natwarlal and her family have decided to do the same for a better and more secure future.

Devika Natwarlal’s father Natwarlal Rotawan, says, “My daughter was among the first ones to identify the terrorist and today the government has left us helpless. We were promised a home but we live in a rented apartment, we were promised financial help but for that we had to knock on every door for almost one year.”

Devika was nine years old when Kasab shot her at CST, the injury left her permanently disabled. She is now 19, has undergone TB treatment. Her younger brother who got infected while dressing her is unable to contribute to the family. Rajasthan-based NGO Tapovan, which looks after mentally retarded and cancer affected people, has given a cheque of Rs 2 lakh to the Natwarlal family on Tuesday morning. The NGO’s president, Mahesh Periwal, and others members went to her home and gave the cheque.

At the time of the attack, Devika had to undergo immediate treatment which also included 6 operations. Natwarlala said, “She had to go through regressive TB treatment last year for which we had to spend a lot of money. For her operations too we got money from Taj Hotel, nothing from the government. Although the government promised us a home, we still live in a rented apartment where the rent is Rs 10 thousand per month. After one year of follow up we got some relief from the CM, who gave us part of financial aid.”

He also questions that if his family and his daughter risked the life for the nation, what did the nation give them back? He said, “Today my neighbors and relatives distance themselves from us thinking that if they talk to us then the terrorist would attack them. Even when I go to my native place I have to rent a hotel room because none of the relatives are willing to shelter us. We cannot change their mentality”

The NGO has promised Devika a lifetime of financial aid for her studies and also have provided her a home in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar. “Entire Ganganagar would unite to provide help for this girl. Right now we have invited the entire family and Devika has agreed to come with us to Rajasthan after her 10 board exams.

Devika said, “We were promised a house, but are yet to get it. Resultantly, we live in a small rented room at Subhash Nagar, in Bandra East. Her tragic story does not end there as her mother passed away in 2006 and she is also fighting TB and needs huge funds to fight the disease, her 23 year old brother Jayesh suffers from a permanent backache. Her father also worries about her dowry and with the fact that who would want to marry a girl who bravely identified a terrorist who shook the entire country. Devika aspires to be an IPS.