Mumbai: 26-year-old man dies after brawl outside hookah parlour in Goregaon

MUMBAI: A 26-year-old man succumbed to injuries he sustained during a brawl with a group of people outside a hookah parlour in Goregaon in the wee hours of Sunday. An officer from Goregaon police said the victim, Mayur Panchal, had gone to the parlour along with friends to celebrate the birthday of one of them.

“While entering the hookah parlour, a man was accidentally pushed by Panchal’s friend. After which, around 10 of his friends started abusing Panchal’s friend. The management asked both groups to leave the premises,” said the officer.

A verbal fight ensued between the groups on SV Road, outside the parlour. The police said it then snowballed into fisticuffs and a person stabbed Panchal in the stomach with a sharp weapon after which he started bleeding profusely. Panchal’s friends rushed him to nearby RN Cooper hospital where he succumbed to serious injuries at around 11 am, said the officer. The Goregaon police has registered a murder case against unknown person(s).

The police have recorded the statements of Panchal’s friends, residents of Shankarwadi area of Jogeshwari. The investigators are studying the CCTV footage of the hukka parlour to identify the absconding group. No arrests have been made.