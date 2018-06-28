Mumbai: 26 fake MHADA websites inviting lottery applications found, case registered

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has registered a complaint of cheating with Mumbai Police. The state’s housing development agency registered a complaint after their officials spotted 26 fake websites inviting applications for MHADA’s upcoming lottery of flats.

According to Indian Express, the incident came to light in the first week of April, after which MHADA officials gave a written complaint to Mumbai Police’s cyber division. The investigators found that fraudsters misled applicants to believe that these sites were official portals of MHADA, and also planned to accept security deposits. The cyber division has blocked the fake websites, and till now nobody has come forward with a complaint of having paid a deposit to these websites.

The investigators have found fake websites some of which are named mhadalotterygov.in and mhadalottery2017.in. An investigator told the leading daily, “We are trying to locate the IP addresses of these websites and locate the scamsters. We believe that as the MHADA is expected to start accepting applications next month, these fraudsters would have defrauded applicants of their deposit sum after misleading them into applying for the lottery through their fake websites.” The Kherwadi Police has registered a case under sections 417 (cheating), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 511 (attempting to commit offences) of the IPC and the IT Act.