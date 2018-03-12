Mumbai: 2,500 cyclists come together to create mental health awareness

Mumbai: Mumbai, the city that is marching towards being progressive day by day, came together at the Multiply Ride to Mpower — a cycle ride to create mental health awareness. 2500 cycle and fitness enthusiasts pledged to stamp out stigma associated with mental health and be a champion by setting an example.

Today, a serious issue in the society has been brought to the forefront through the Mpower movement, started by Mrs. Neerja Birla, Founder and Chairperson, Mpower, to spread the message – it’s ok not to be ok, but it is not ok not to seek help.

Presented by Aditya Birla Wellness Private Limited, and developed by Aditya Birla Sports this cycle ride took place today on the streets of Mumbai. The cycle ride kick started from NCPA and commenced at Parsi Gymkhana. The ride was flagged off by Mrs. Neerja Birla and social activist and fitness freak Rahul Bose and saw participation from many known business leaders, mental health activists, inspirational youth icons and city-based school children.

Commenting on the success of Ride to Mpower, Mrs. Neerja Birla, Founder and Chairperson, Mpower, said, “The Multiply Ride to Mpower initiative brought together fitness aficionados to spread awareness about mental health because physical fitness is key to mental wellness. Through this platform we urge everybody to take a pledge and support the mental health cause. We are very happy that Rahul Bose has lent his support to help us spread the word.”

Rahul Bose, Bollywood celebrity and fitness enthusiast said, “Mental Health is a serious cause of concern in India. It takes a lot of courage to come out and speak about the issues one is going through. I’m proud to be a part of the Multiply Ride To Mpower initiative which will create more awareness for mental wellbeing and encourage people to face the issues affecting them. I whole-heartedly pledge my support for this cause and so should you.”