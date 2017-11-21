Mumbai: 25-year-old youth rescues abandoned 15-day-old girl who was left behind in autorickshaw

Mumbai: A 25-year-old Mumbaikar played good Samaritan by rescuing an abandoned 15-day-old girl left behind in an autorickshaw at Kanjurmarg on Monday.

Hemant Sharma rescued the infant and handed her over to the police. According to Sharma, “I and my brother were out for a walk on Sunday night half a mile from Bhandup, when I heard cries from an autorickshaw parked near a dustbin. Initially, I thought that a kitten was crying. When I looked closer, I found the infant shivering and crying inside the auto. I called the police but I could not get through them .”

Later, Sharma posted a picture of the infant on Twitter to seek help. Mumbaikars retweeted Sharma’s tweeted on Mumbai police Twitter handle. A police vehicle arrived at the spot ten minutes later and took the baby to Sion hospital. According to Gajanan Tapale, Senior Police Inspector, Kanjurmarg police station, “We are going through the CCTV footage to ascertain the identity of the mother who dumped the baby in such an inhumane manner. The baby is to undergo a CT scan. Her medical reports are awaited.”

The Mumbai police thanked Sharma for ensuring the safety of the infant. The Mumbai police tweeted, “@Jugadu Banda “Alert citizens like you on the streets of Mumbai, play a major role in the making it a safe city. Thank you for making sure the child reaches safe hands #Thank you Mumbai.”

The baby was first admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Sion hospital. Later, she was shifted to another ward at the hospital where her medical examination was conducted. Late on Sunday evening, Sharma tweeted, “I just visited the baby at the hospital. She has been shifted to another ward where medical investigations are going on. I’ll update you with more information as soon as I get to know.” Mumbaikars took to Twitter and applauded Sharma’s efforts to save the baby.