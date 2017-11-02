Mumbai: 25-year-old youth beaten up by TC for refusing to pay fine, lands in hospital

Mumbai: A 25-year-old man was beaten up by a ticket checker (TC) at Dadar on Tuesday for refusing to pay the fine amount for travelling in the first class compartment. The Government Railway Police of Dadar has registered a case in the incident.

On Tuesday, the man identified as Dheeraj Agrawal was travelling on a Dadar bound train and had boarded the train from Chalisgaon located in Jalgaon district. “Agrawal alighted at Kalyan station after finishing his personal work and boarded a fast local train from Dadar station. He occupied a first class compartment of the train and a TC at Dadar station platform number 6 caught him after spotting Agrawal alighting from the train,” said a railway police official.

Agrawal flashed his second-class ticket after the ticket checker asked him to produce the ticket. The TC demanded that he produce the fine amount of Rs 350 for travelling in a first-class compartment without a valid ticket. “Agrawal was not aware that he had boarded a first-class compartment and agreed to pay the fine after the TC reduced the fine amount. There was an altercation between both of them after the TC grabbed his collar before taking him to the ticket checking office,” said the official.

The Close Circuit Television Camera (CCTV) located on platform number 6 at Dadar station showed the TC who forcefully brought Agrawal to his office. “The accused has been identified as Ajit Prasad, 39, who is a ticket checker posted at Dadar station. The accused punched him in the stomach before forcefully dragging him to his office. Two unknown commuters helped Agrawal to come outside after they heard chaos on the railway platform,” said the official.

Agrawal immediately filed a complaint with Government Railway Police at Dadar station and a case was registered there. “He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries,” said the official. Prasad was arrested under the Indian Penal Code section for voluntarily causing hurt (323) and for wrongful confinement (342). “The accused has been produced before the court at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). We would further investigate into the incident after speaking to the eye-witnesses,” said the official.