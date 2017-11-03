Mumbai: 25-year-old dentist who was jobless committed suicide in Kandivali

MUMBAI: A 25-year-old dentist has committed suicide in Kandivali (west) on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. The police said he hanged himself to death at his residence after being depressed for being jobless. The doctor Bhavik Talsania was recently sacked. “Talsania has left a suicide note in which he has held no one responsible behind taking an extreme step. He lived at Modi Nagar in Iraniwadi area of Kandivali with his mother and brother,” said an officer from Kandivali police station.

The officer further added that Talsania was working with a private firm in Andheri and was sacked a week ago. “After being sacked, Talsania was desperately searching for a job and had faced several interviews in the last one week. But all his efforts went in vain. His family told us that before going to bed on Wednesday night, Talsania dined together with them and went to bed. He did not tell them that he is mentally disturbed after being sacked. He was unmarried,” added the police.

In the morning his family saw him hanging and informed police. With the help of neighbours, his body was lowered and rushed to nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him dead before admission. The Kandivali police have registered Accidental Death Report (ADR).