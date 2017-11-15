Mumbai: 24-year-old pothole activist injured after losing control on a pothole-ridden road near Vahsi toll naka

Mumbai: A 24-year-old pothole activist sustained serious injuries after being involved in an accident in Navi Mumbai. The activist lost control of his bike near Vashi toll naka while riding over the pothole-ridden road.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning near the Vashi toll naka. Junaid Qureshi was on his was to Sanpada for some work. Just ahead of the Vashi toll naka, as he was reaching the Palm Beach Road, the road was full of potholes. While trying to navigate through the craters on the road, Qureshi lost control of his bike and skidded. Qureshi, was about to get married next month, sustained injuries on his right hand and leg and has been admitted to JJ Hospital in south Mumbai. Qureshi will undergo surgery on Saturday.