Mumbai: 24-year-old man gets electrocuted while putting up barricades outside Siddhivinayak temple
Mumbai: A 24-year-old man died due to electrocution at around 3:45 am while putting up barricades outside the Siddhivinayak temple at Prabhadevi on Tuesday. A senior doctor said he was brought dead to the hospital and later the body was sent for postmortem.
He was the resident of Bhadohi, UP, was shifted a year ago and was working with Manohar Decorators. “He had gone to temple with three more workers and when they were putting up the barricades got electrocuted and died on the spot after coming in contact with a live electric wire,” said Kalim, the victim’s brother.
He further added they all were staying together in Sewri and Nasim was an electrician and helper working with Manohar Decorators for the last one year. “The incident took place around 3.45 am when barricades were being put up for streamlining the queues of devotees. The workers immediately rushed him to the King Edward Memorial (KEM) hospital, but he was declared brought dead in hospital,” said Kalim.
On the occasion of Angarika Chaturthi, as it would be too crowded the temple authorities had given a contract for putting up the barricades. “The incident took place outside the temple premises. For decorating the temple contracts was given to the Manohar decorators,” said Sanjiv Patil, CEO of Siddhivinayak temple. The Dadar police have registered an FIR for negligence against Manish Decorator under Section 304 (A) (negligence) of the IPC.
According to Diwakar Shelke, Senior Police Inspector, Dadar police station, “The incident occurred two hundred metres outside the Siddhivinayak temple. We have registered a case of negligence against Manish Decorator. No arrest has been made as yet. The security has been beefed up at the temple since last night.” Shelke along with 500 policemen was present at the temple for security arrangements since Tuesday night.
JUST ARRIVED
- Mumbai: 24-year-old man gets electrocuted while putting up barricades outside Siddhivinayak temple
- Rajasthan: Houses of BJP, Congress Dalit leaders set on fire by violent mob, curfew imposed
- Maharashtra govt issues Government Resolution giving 1 percent quota to orphans in jobs, education
- Burning Desire to Achieve
- Bombay High Court seeks retired judges’ names to act as Mumbai Cricket Association administrators
EDITOR’S PICK
Not CJI Misra, Judge Chelameswar needs to be impeached
The move to impeach Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra is motivated by sheer partisan politics. It is ill-advised and…
Atrocities against Dalits are a grim social reality
While laying down procedural safeguards and trying to strike a balance between protecting individual liberties and preserving the spirit of…
Ball Tampering row: Bad boys spice up a gentleman’s game
Gentlemen make boring cricketers and equally boring TV characters. Grey characters are better. Bad boys are even better as they…
Secular media ignores Hindu disquiet
It is extremely unlikely that the average reader of newspapers—whether in English, Bengali or Hindi—would have anticipated the violence that…
Rising communal tensions in West Bengal, Bihar
The recent communal clashes in West Bengal and Bihar on the occasion of Ram Navami have further vitiated the atmosphere…