Mumbai: 24-year-old man gets electrocuted while putting up barricades outside Siddhivinayak temple

Mumbai: A 24-year-old man died due to electrocution at around 3:45 am while putting up barricades outside the Siddhivinayak temple at Prabhadevi on Tuesday. A senior doctor said he was brought dead to the hospital and later the body was sent for postmortem.

He was the resident of Bhadohi, UP, was shifted a year ago and was working with Manohar Decorators. “He had gone to temple with three more workers and when they were putting up the barricades got electrocuted and died on the spot after coming in contact with a live electric wire,” said Kalim, the victim’s brother.

He further added they all were staying together in Sewri and Nasim was an electrician and helper working with Manohar Decorators for the last one year. “The incident took place around 3.45 am when barricades were being put up for streamlining the queues of devotees. The workers immediately rushed him to the King Edward Memorial (KEM) hospital, but he was declared brought dead in hospital,” said Kalim.

On the occasion of Angarika Chaturthi, as it would be too crowded the temple authorities had given a contract for putting up the barricades. “The incident took place outside the temple premises. For decorating the temple contracts was given to the Manohar decorators,” said Sanjiv Patil, CEO of Siddhivinayak temple. The Dadar police have registered an FIR for negligence against Manish Decorator under Section 304 (A) (negligence) of the IPC.

According to Diwakar Shelke, Senior Police Inspector, Dadar police station, “The incident occurred two hundred metres outside the Siddhivinayak temple. We have registered a case of negligence against Manish Decorator. No arrest has been made as yet. The security has been beefed up at the temple since last night.” Shelke along with 500 policemen was present at the temple for security arrangements since Tuesday night.