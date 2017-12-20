Mumbai: 24-year-old man commits suicide in Malad

Mumbai: A 24-year-old carpenter hanged himself to death in Malad west on Tuesday morning. No suicide note was recovered. The deceased Abdul Rehman Khan was living with his elder brother and sister-in-law in Azmi Nagar at Malwani’s gate number 7.

His body was found hanging from the ceiling fan at 9:45 am. The local residents informed the police on emergency control room that further directed Malwani police station.

A team was immediately despatched to the spot.

With the help of local residents, the police lowered the body and sent it to Shatabdi hospital for post mortem, whose detailed report is awaited. The Malwani police have registered Accidental Death Report and probing the matter.