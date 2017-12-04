Mumbai: 24-year-old man arrested for pinning ISIS threat note

Mumbai: A 24-year-old man has been arrested on Saturday for creating ruckus by his threat letter to bomb cargo section of Mumbai airport last week. The threat note carried a message saying ‘attack the cargo on 26 Jan 2018 and any time by ISIS’. The accused, Akshay Shankar Gaikar, is the resident of Bhandup and he has been working with a private security agency for the last one and a half years. The investigators said Gaikar created sensation just to get sadistic pleasure.

“One person circulated video on a group. In the video there was a threat and all the security personnel were at toe. After watching the video Gaikar thought of spreading the similar threat message and pasted the threat note on the wall of a wash room near cargo area at the airport. Gaikar is more like an attention seeker,” said an officer.

After learning the threat letter, the personnel from Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Mumbai police rushed to the spot with their Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) as well as dog squad. The workers at cargo unit were safely evacuated before screening the area on Wednesday evening.

DCP Anil Kumbhare said, “Around 350 suspects including Gaikar were screened by Sahar police on the day the threat note was discovered. Gaikar himself was the complainant in the case. At the time of screening Gaikar, he broke down and confessed to the crime.” Gaikar was arrested on December 2 evening and was produced before Holiday Court that has sent him into judicial custody till December 16. Gaikar has been booked under sections 506 (2) and 505 (1B) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) by Sahar police.