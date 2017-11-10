Mumbai: 24-year-old female doctor committed suicide by hanging herself, reasons unknown

Mumbai: A 24-year-old female doctor allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in her hostel room of Siddharth Hospital on Thursday. The deceased, identified as Dr Sayyed Mehjabeen Nasreen, a resident of Ghatkopar, had joined the hospital just two months ago, said Goregaon police.

The reason for the tragic action has not been ascertained. The police said no suicide note was recovered from the spot. “She was supposed to report to the hospital at 9 am but didn’t turn up. One hospital staffer went to check up on her at the hostel, but her room was locked. The staffer knocked but didn’t get a response. When the staffer peeped in through the window, he saw her hanging from the ceiling fan,” said an officer attached to Goregaon police station, where an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered.

The staffer immediately informed the hospital administration and local police was called in. “We broke open the door. She had hanged herself using her own dupatta. The reason for her suicide is still not known, as no suicide note has been recovered from the spot. We have seized her mobile phones and laptop which have been sent to FSL, Kalina for further investigation,” Dhanaji Nalawade, senior inspector of Goregaon police station told the Free Press Journal.

Another officer from Goregaon police station said the investigators are studying her WhatsApp messages, SMS and social media accounts to check whom she chatted with before ending her life. The police are also checking the Call Data Record (CDR) of her mobile number. She was the youngest among her siblings. Her parents and siblings live in Ghatkopar. They were not in a condition to talk to media. Nalawade said statements of the hospital staff will be recorded to ascertain the reason behind suicide.