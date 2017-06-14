Mumbai: 23-yr-old sexually assaulted by pantry car employee in moving train

Mumbai: Government Railway Police (GRP) of Surat registered a case on Monday after a 23-year-old-woman was allegedly raped inside a moving train by a pantry car employee on June 9.

The alleged incident took place on Aravali Express train after the victim boarded it from Borivali station and was on way to Jaipur along with her friend.

On June 9, they both boarded the train and were seated inside an air-conditioned coach. After the train started moving, the victim asked a pantry car employee to help confirm her train tickets. The accused identified as Ajmer Khan (30) agreed to help them out. He directed her inside the pantry car and sexually assaulted her.

“Khan asked her to follow him and took her inside the pantry car. On finding the woman alone, Khan raped her inside the moving train,” said a GRP official from Surat.

The GRP officials said that the complaint was filed by the victim’s friend who did not wished to be named.

The incident took place between Surat and Bharuch stations in Gujarat. Initially the case was registered at GRP Jaipur and later transferred to Surat GRP. Khan was arrested under the section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“The case was first registered at GRP Jaipur on Monday and was later transferred to GRP Surat. We will arrest Khan once he reaches Surat on Wednesday,” said the official.

The victim is from Uttar Pradesh and was travelling to Jaipur for some personal work.