Mumbai: 23-year-old staff commits suicide from floatel in Bandra

A man committed suicide from a popular floatel off Bandra. The 23-year-old man was working with the Ark Deck Bar, and jumped into the sea on April 7, the police after completing preliminary inquiry has termed it suicide.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the man who jumped off the floatel was identified as Vinay Singh Rana (23), originally from Dehradun. He was handling bookings at Ark Deck Bar. Vinay Singh Rana’s body was found 24 hours after he jumped off, and his colleagues aboard initially didn’t know he had taken the extreme step.

The police after recovering the body started reviewing the CCTV footage onboard and saw Rana stepping out of his room shortly after 2 pm on April 7 and jumping into the sea. The motive for the suicide is still unclear. Vinay Singh Rana had celebrated his birthday two days before committing suicide. Rana’s body was fished out on April 8, his father later identified his body. An accidental death case was registered after cops concluded Rana had committed suicide.