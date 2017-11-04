Mumbai Crime: 23-year-old man strangles girlfriend to death, after not being paid for profits in business

On Friday, a 28-year-old woman was strangled to death by her 23-year-old boyfriend at a hotel in Cotton Green, but shortly after killing her, the 23-old-old called police control room and confessed to the crime.

According to a report in Hindu, 23-year-old Irshad Qureshi after killing his girlfriend Shahnaz Sheikh (28), called up police control room and told them that he had killed his girlfriend in Room 110. The police have said that Irshad Qureshi and his girlfriend had checked into the hotel on Friday. And when the police entered the room the accused was calmly waiting in to be arrested with his girlfriend’s body lying beside him.

After police reached the crime scene, Shahnaz Sheikh was rushed to KEM hospital where she was declared dead before admission. The doctors from the hospital has confirmed that the Shahnaz Sheikh had died due to asphyxiation. After which police arrested Irshad Qureshi at 1.50 pm.

Senior Police Inspector Dilip Ugale told The Hindu, “both Qureshi and Sheikh were Mumbai residents and partners in a clothing business. They had been seeing each other for a year, but had frequent arguments in the past few months over their share of profits. They finally decided to meet at the hotel to settle the issue.”

The police also said that Shahnaz Sheikh had refused to share business profits with Qureshi, but on Friday an argument broke out over the same issue after which in anger Qureshi strangled her to death.

“Sheikh first removed her stole and threatened to strangle Qureshi to death. A furious Qureshi then seized the stole, wrapped it around her neck and strangled her till she dropped dead,” Senior Police Inspector Dilip Ugale told The Hindu. The police are conducting further inquires and have charged Qureshi with murder under the Indian Penal Code.