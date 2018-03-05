Mumbai: 23 thousand people get benefit at free diabetes and eye check-up for Haji Ali Dargah devotees

Mumbai: More than 2300 people got benefited with a first of its kind initiative undertaken by the Eyebetes Foundation in association with Haji Ali Dargah trust by organising a free Diabetes and eye screening for all devotees visited the Haji Ali Dargah. Dr Nishant Kumar, Consultant Ophthalmologist and Vitreo-Retinal Surgeon said Diabetes is one of the leading causes for loss of sight. Patient underestimates the problem until it is too late.

“With the increasing number of poor control of blood sugar, blood pressure and blood lipids lead to microvascular complications leading to Diabetic Retinopathy. Those with poor control of diabetes and with longer duration of diabetes are at a higher risk of contracting Diabetic Retinopathy,” said Dr Kumar. He added it is the 5th mega Eyebetes initiative and the first at the iconic Haji Ali Dargah. Till now we have screened more than 50,000 people and to create more awareness we have distributed more than 8,50,000 educational leaflets regarding diabetes and blindness.

Abdul Sattar Merchant, chairman and managing Trustee at Haji Ali Dargah Trust said this initiative will benefit thousands of devotees and will spread the message that diabetes blinds too many people who could be at risk without knowing it.

Diabetic retinopathy, also known as diabetic eye disease, is a medical condition in which damage occurs to the retina due to diabetes mellitus and is a leading cause of blindness. It affects up to 80 percent of people who have had diabetes for 20 years or more. At least 90 percent of new cases could be reduced if there were proper treatment and monitoring of the eyes. The longer a person has diabetes, the higher his or her chances of developing diabetic retinopathy.