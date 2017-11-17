Mumbai: 22-yr-old boy arrested for masturbating in front of college girls in Chembur

Mumbai: Another case of flashing has come forward; a pervert was caught masturbating in front of four college girls in Chembur. The Chembur Police arrested the pervert on the same night of the incident.

According to a report in Asian Age, the incident took place on Wednesday, in a well-known hotel in Chembur. The accused, 22-year-old Mayur Kamble, who works in the hotel, was apparently watching a B-grade movie, and when he saw the group of girls, he started masturbating in front of them.

The girls had come to the hotel for practicing their dance performance in the hall, when they saw a shadow behind the curtains. Then two girls went to check who is behind the curtain, and they spotted Mayur Kamble, who was masturbating.

“The girls informed the hotel officials who came to Chembur police station and registered a FIR about the incident. We arrested Mr Kamble Wednesday night. He was working there for the past five months. We are finding further details. He has been charged under sections 509 (word, gesture) and section 354 (molestation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” DCP Shahaji Umap told Asian Age.

Similar past incidences

In October, government railway police (GRP) had arrested 30-year-old drug addict for allegedly masturbating in a coach reserved for handicapped passengers while looking at the woman seated in adjoining ladies coach. The complainant had recorded the entire incident on her mobile and handed over to GRP at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). In this case, the accused was travelling from CSMT to Masjid railway station and was arrested near CSMT.

The Colaba Police, in 2016, had arrested 26-year-old Gopal Walmiki, who had allegedly masturbated in front of an American woman on a Colaba street. He was later produced in a magistrate’s court, which granted him bail for Rs 5,000.