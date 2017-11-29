Mumbai: 22-year-old woman police constable allegedly commits suicide at her house in Naigaon

Mumbai: A 22-year-old woman police constable on Tuesday allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her house in Naigaon, Dadar in Central Mumbai. Manju Vasant Gaikwad, the woman, ended her life at her house in the New BDD Chawl this afternoon, said a police official. Gaikwad was attached to the Local Arms Division at Naigaon, he said. She was taken to government-run KEM hospital where she was declared dead before admission, he said. Bhoiwada police have registered a case and the cause of suicide was yet to be ascertained, he said.