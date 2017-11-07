Mumbai: 22-year-old law students files a complaint against McDonald’s for serving plastic in Oreo shake

Mumbai: Supraja Sanku, (22), a third year law student of Lala Lajpatrai college, has submitted a written complaint to the NM Joshi Marg police station against McDonald’s restaurant: she was allegedly served a McFlurry Oreo shake containing plastic.

The incident occurred on October 31 at 9:30 pm at the Phoenix mills outlet of McDonald’s. Supraja submitted a written complaint to the N M Joshi Marg police on November 4. She had visited the outlet along with her sister and a friend. They ordered a Mc Veggie, two aloo tikkis, two French fries, two coke floats and a McFlurry Oreo shake worth Rs 480.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Supraja said, “I was halfway done with the Mc Oreo flurry when I felt I had swallowed something hard. I was shocked to find that plastic inside the flurry had almost choked me. The white coloured material had perfectly blended with the ice- cream. I realised then that I had ingested a big piece of plastic.”

“I felt nauseated and my tongue was bleeding with the cuts caused by the plastic. We called the manager who offered a bigger McFlurry as complementary, or Rs 100 as refund, but we refused. We were not issued any apology by the manager. I wanted to give a written complaint to McDonald’s, when the on-duty manager Mukesh Verma and his senior told us that they will give us a refund of Rs 480 for the entire meal.

Initially, we refused and wanted to address the issue of negligence with the authorities but later we accepted the money. We ordered two more Oreo shakes but those were not properly prepared. Mukesh told me to meet him outside and settle the matter instead of giving a written complaint. He gave me his number and kept contacting me,” alleged Supraja.

“I could not eat nor sleep for a few days, since my tongue was burning. I had to undergo medication. I am planning to take up the matter with the consumer court,” she added.

According to an official statement issued by Mc Donald’s, “The customer had ordered an Oreo McFlurry, in which she found some discrepancy that she brought to the notice of the restaurant manager, who immediately apologised to her, reimbursed her and also replaced the same.”