Mumbai: 22-year-old girl crushed by a reversing bus, driver arrested

Mumbai: A 22-year-old girl was crushed between two BEST buses when the driver of one of them was reversing at the depot at Kurla on Friday morning. Amreen Saba Murtuza Shaikh, 22, was crossing the road when she got crushed between the two BEST buses near a bus stop. BEST driver Sanjay Pawar, 51, was reversing bus number 310 when the mishap took place; the other bus was parked near the depot. Shaikh was rushed to Bhabha Hospital where she was declared dead on arrival since she had succumbed to head injuries.

Lalasaheb Shetye, Senior Police Inspector, Kurla police, said, “The post-mortem report of Shaikh shows that she died due to multiple head injuries. Pawar has been arrested.” Pawar was arrested for causing death by negligence (Section 304 (A), rash driving or riding on a public way (Section 279) and causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others (Section 337) of the Indian Penal Code. Shaikh’s body was sent to Rajawadi Hospital at Ghatkopar for post-mortem.