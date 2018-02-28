Mumbai: 21-year-old youth shoots himself after marriage proposal is rejected by girl

On Wednesday, a 21-year-old youth from Kandivli shot himself in the stomach with a revolver. He shot himself after he failed to woo a girl who studied in the same college.

The youth was rushed to nearest Indira Gandhi Municipal Hospital and later shifted to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Shatabdi Hospital. The condition of the youth is said to be stable. According to a report in Mid-Day, the youth was identified as Jai Prakash Giri. Giri, who is a third-year student at a Mira Road College, had fallen in love with a second-year student. Giri approached the girl many times and confessed to her about his love for her, but she every time.

Once she had gone to a college camp, Giri sent his family to her house with the marriage proposal, but the girl’s parents refused the proposal. The girl’s parents declined the proposal as they wanted their daughter to complete her education first. The heart-broken Giri went to his native place and brought a country-made revolver while returning back.

With the same country-made revolver he shot himself just 100 meters from the Royal College in Shantidhaam. A police officer told the leading daily, “After the incident, Giri was rushed to Indira Gandhi Municipal Hospital and later shifted to Shatabdi hospital in Kandivli. The girl was so offended by the marriage proposal that she had stopped talking to Giri a couple of days back.” The 21-year-old Jai Prakash Giri’s condition is stable now, and police are in the process of recording the statements of witnesses, family members, and friends.