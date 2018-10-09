Mumbai: 21-year-old girl goes missing from Kurla home

Mumbai: A 21-year-old girl has been reported missing from her house at Nehru Nagar at Kurla since October 5. Police said Rutuja Jagannath Sangle (22) left her home at 7.30 pm on October 5. Rutuja feared her father Jagannath would get her married to a man against her wishes. So, she left home without informing anybody. A missing persons complaint was registered on October 5 at 10.55 pm after making inquiries from her friends, relatives and neighbours.

Rutuja has completed her Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination. Speaking to FPJ, Suraj Aage, police sub-inspector from Nehru Nagar police station said, “The girl was in a relationship with someone. However, her father wanted to get her married to somone else. We are trying to investigate if the girl has run away with the same boy or alone. Rutuja does not have a mobile phone. However, we are tracking the boy’s mobile phone.”