Mumbai: 21 government plots under MHADA lens for breaching regulations
Mumbai: Twenty-one government plots are under the scanner of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) for breaching the terms of a lease. The official said there many defaulters who have breached the terms of MHADA by selling their plot or doing any construction work on the plot without the permission of concern authority.
A senior official said an audit report has been prepared which will be submitted to the government by the Public Account Committee (PAC), after which action will be taken against the defaulters. “After the reports submitted to the PAC, it will also be uploaded on the official website of the MHADA due to which it will be easy for the citizens to access the report,” said MHADA official.
The report reveals that Samajwadi Party leader, Abu Azmi who possessed a 463.80 square metre plot in Vile Parle had sold the plot without the permission of Mhada. “The inquiry regarding Azmi property is in process. The plot was used for residential purpose, but later it was handed over to Azmi in the years 1990-2000. He cannot sell his plot without permission of MHADA,” said official.
There are a total of 83 government plots, of which irregularities were noticed from 21 plots which were given on lease to several institutions or trusts. As per the report, these plots came under the scanner of MHADA due to delaying the proposed construction on the given land, non-payment of dues or lack of paperwork with the authority.
The official further stated every year this report has to be prepared when the PAC starts taking regular meetings to get total work report done by the MHADA officials. “The Comptroller and Audit General (CAG) had pulled out lapses of the housing authority earlier in this year, but the Mhada officials did not act immediately so as to take action against the defaulters and prepare the audit report,” said the official.
