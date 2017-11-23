Mumbai: 21 child workers rescued in Mira Bhayandar

Bhayandar: In a joint operation, officials from the Maharashtra Child Development Labour Welfare Department along with personnel from the Thane (rural) police raided an establishments in the Kashimira belt and rescued 21 children who were made to work in utmost inhuman conditions.

According to the police, surprise raids were conducted in establishments including eateries, shops and industries located in the Kaju Pada and Kashigaon area of Mira Road on Wednesday. The children were made to work in extremely inhumane conditions for nearly 12 to 15 hours a day. While the rescued children have been sent to the children’s home, a case under Section 374 of the IPC for unlawful compulsory labour and the relevant sections of the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act has been registered against the employers.

The provisions of a bill passed by the Parliament last year allows employers to hire teenagers above 14 years of age for jobs at establishments like grocery story, industrial units considered as hazardous can employ people aged not less than 18 years. Most of the rescued children are from remote villages of UP and Jharkandand. They were apparently lured to Mumbai in search of a better life. Further investigations are on.