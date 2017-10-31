Mumbai: 205 residents of KK Modi chawl stage protest outside MHADA office

Mumbai: Nearly 205 tenants of KK Modi chawl staged a protest outside Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) headquarters at Bandra after the redevelopment project of their chawl was stalled for the past 26 years.

Around 205 beneficiary tenants, who have been residing in MHADA’s transit camps since 1998, have claimed that the developer had not initiated redevelopment despite being issued a fresh no-objection certificate (NOC). The residents have been shifted to transit camps that are in a dilapidated condition.

The residents allege that the Mumbai Repair and Reconstruction Board (MRRB) has failed to take appropriate action against the developer for delaying the project for several years. One of the tenants told Free Press Journal that the developer has signed the agreement with all the tenants but has still failed to initiate the redevelopment work. The developer, M B Construction, had started the redevelopment work in 1992, however, it was in 1998 that the plot was vacated. The residents failed to meet the MRRB officials despite waiting there for hours outside the office. One of the tenants said, “We will keep protesting outside the office until the officials gives us an appointment.”