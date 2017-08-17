Mumbai: 20-yr-old allegedly hangs himself in police custody

Mumbai: A 20-year-old man, arrested in a case of cheating, allegedly committed suicide at a police station in suburban Andheri today.

Vijay Salve, the deceased, and three others had been arrested two days ago. A court remanded them in police custodyfor six days yesterday, a senior official said.

Salve was taken to detection room at the police station for questioning at around 12 noon today. He went to the washroom on the pretext of answering nature’s call and hanged himself using his t-shirt, said Deputy Commissioner of Police N D Reddy.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, another official said, adding that the body was sent for autopsy.

The Crime Branch is investigating the matter, he added.