Mumbai: 20-year-old youth kills himself in police lock-up

Mumbai: A day after a 20-year-old youth was arrested in a cheating case, he hanged himself to death inside a washroom of Andheri police station on Thursday afternoon. The deceased Vijay Salve and his four accomplices were arrested by Andheri police in a cheating case. On Wednesday, they were produced before the metropolitan magistrate’s court that sent them into police custody for six days.

“Salve and four others were brought in for interrogation in the detection room on Thursday. He told the investigators that he had to go to the washroom. In the washroom, he opened the water tap. He tightened his noose with the help of his T-shirt,” said Navinchandra Reddy, Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP). The investigators got alarmed after Salve took an unusual amount of time inside the washroom. One of the officers went to check on him. Later, the police broke open the door and found Salve hanging from the window of the washroom.