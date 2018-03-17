Mumbai: 20-year old newly-wed lady commits suicide by jumping off from 14th floor of Tardeo building

Mumbai: A 20-year old lady committed suicide from the 14th floor at Ganesh building at MP mill compound at Janata Nagar in Tardeo. The police suspect that the lady who had married one and a half months ago was undergoing depression. However, the police are clueless about the exact reason for the drastic step. Unfortunately, two minutes, before police could reach the spot, the lady had leapt to death.

Chhaya Kailash Bhutia jumped from the 14th floor of Ganesh building which is a 16-storeyed building. Chhaya who lives on the 9th floor in flat number 909 woke up at around 4 am on Friday morning and went to the bathroom. When Chhaya did not come out of the bathroom for over half an hour, her husband Kailash knocked the door. But there was no response. Chhaya opened the ventilation glass panes inside the bathroom and climbed up to the 14th floor of the building along with the support of bamboos, that were tied to the building for support since a part of the building was undergoing repair work. Her family members who were shocked to witness the incident, tried to reach out to her and kept pleading with her to not take the drastic step.

Sub Inspector Krishna Sakpal, investigating officer in the case, said, “Suspecting something amiss, her husband and in-laws broke the bathroom door which was locked from inside, only to find out that Chhaya had climbed up the 14th floor with the support of bamboos and was leaping on to the parapet. Her husband immediately dialled 100 number and we were informed through the control room about the incident. At around 4:36 am we reached the spot along with fire brigade officials. However, two minutes before we could reach the spot, Chhaya had committed suicide. It is sad that we could not save her.”

The Tardeo police registered an Accidental Death Record (ADR) in this matter. Chhaya was rushed to BYL Nair Charitable hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. Sanjay Surve, Senior Police Inspector, Tardeo police station, said, “We have recorded the statements of her in-laws and husband Kailash. We will be recording the statements of her parents. The reason behind the suicide is not yet known. As per preliminary investigation and statements given by her family members, Chhaya seemed happy and normal and did not fight with anybody in the family.” Chhaya was a house-wife. Her husband works part-time in a private company.